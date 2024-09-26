NAVIFOR Chief Petty Officer Pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Michael Vernazza, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), congratulates Chief Intelligence Specialist Tiara Lee following the fiscal year 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Hall of Heroes auditorium. NAVIFOR, Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) welcomed their newest chief petty officers during the ceremony held on Sept. 27, 2024. Friends, family, and shipmates gathered to witness the time-honored tradition as these sailors donned their anchors, symbolizing their transition into the ranks of Navy leadership.