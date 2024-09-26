Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVIFOR Chief Petty Officer Pinning

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Jason Rodman 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Michael Vernazza, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), congratulates Chief Intelligence Specialist Tiara Lee following the fiscal year 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Hall of Heroes auditorium. NAVIFOR, Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) welcomed their newest chief petty officers during the ceremony held on Sept. 27, 2024. Friends, family, and shipmates gathered to witness the time-honored tradition as these sailors donned their anchors, symbolizing their transition into the ranks of Navy leadership.

    This work, NAVIFOR Chief Petty Officer Pinning, by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPO
    Navy Chief
    Information Warfare
    IW
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR

