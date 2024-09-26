Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, delivers remarks during the KC-10 Extender farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. The ceremony honored the legacy, heritage and historical significance of the KC-10 and the aircrew and maintainers who supported the airframe during its time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    This work, Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 , by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    KC-10 Extender
    USAF
    Farewell ceremony

