Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 

U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, delivers remarks during the KC-10 Extender farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. The ceremony honored the legacy, heritage and historical significance of the KC-10 and the aircrew and maintainers who supported the airframe during its time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|09.26.2024
|09.27.2024 12:56
|8665500
|240926-F-OY799-1276
|7064x3974
|10.92 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
