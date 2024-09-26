Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman hosts Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Council

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Z. Alston, Senior Fellow for the National Defense University's Capstone and Keystone programs, Service Senior Enlisted Advisors, and Combatant Command Command Senior Enlisted Leaders gather for a photo during the fall Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Council (DSELC) at the General Jacob E. Smart Conference Center, Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 24, 2024. The SEAC hosts the Service Senior Enlisted Advisors, Combatant Command Command Senior Enlisted Leaders, fourth estate Senior Enlisted Leaders, and, in the fall session, their spouses at the bi-annual DSELC to solve problems and provide recommendations related to the development and management of the Joint Force and the Secretary of Defense’s Taking Care of Our People initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)