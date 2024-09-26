Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-7, Dusty Dogs, Logo Seal Patch

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Seven (HSC-7), "Dusty Dogs", Logo/Seal/Patch.
    Found the Original Ai document and exported as a 4k asset.
    If you need a higher res or different format, please let me know klanderud x3799

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024
    Photo ID: 8664000
    VIRIN: 240926-D-KF756-5921
    Resolution: 4020x4028
    Size: 701.36 KB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Dusty Dogs
    CVW-3
    HSC-7
    MH-60S
    NAWDC
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

