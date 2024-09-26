Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron FIVE (HSC-5), "Nightdippers", Logo/Seal/Patch.
Found the Original Ai document and exported as a 4k asset.
If you need a higher res or different format, please let me know klanderud x3799
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8663973
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-KF756-5991
|Resolution:
|4020x4577
|Size:
|739.4 KB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-5, Nightdippers, Logo Seal Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.