HSM-72 Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Seven-Two, "Proud Warriors", Logo/Seal/Patch.
Found the Original Ai document and exported as a 4k asset.
If you need a higher res or different format, please let me know klanderud x3799
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8663542
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-KF756-1023
|Resolution:
|4000x4050
|Size:
|951.55 KB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSM-72, Proud Warriors, Logo Seal Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.