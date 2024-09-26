Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), "Providers", 2011, Logo/Seal/Patch 4k

    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), &quot;Providers&quot;, 2011, Logo/Seal/Patch 4k

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), "Providers", 2011, Logo/Seal/Patch.
    From 2011, this appears to be newer when comparing dates of the VRC-30 logos.
    Found the Original Ai document and exported as a 4k asset.
    If you need a higher res or different format, please let me know klanderud x3799

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8663234
    VIRIN: 240926-D-KF756-9965
    Resolution: 4000x4302
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    This work, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), "Providers", 2011, Logo/Seal/Patch 4k, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    providers
    VRC-30
    NAWDC
    VRC-30 Providers
    C-2A Greyhound
    C-2A

