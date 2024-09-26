Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), "Providers", 2011, Logo/Seal/Patch 4k

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), "Providers", 2011, Logo/Seal/Patch.

From 2011, this appears to be newer when comparing dates of the VRC-30 logos.

Found the Original Ai document and exported as a 4k asset.

If you need a higher res or different format, please let me know klanderud x3799