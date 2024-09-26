Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), "Providers", 2011, Logo/Seal/Patch.
From 2011, this appears to be newer when comparing dates of the VRC-30 logos.
Found the Original Ai document and exported as a 4k asset.
If you need a higher res or different format, please let me know klanderud x3799
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 14:06
|Photo ID:
|8663234
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-KF756-9965
|Resolution:
|4000x4302
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), "Providers", 2011, Logo/Seal/Patch 4k, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.