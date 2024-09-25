Upscaled and Quick Touch-Up Image of Airborne Command & Control Squadron 116 (VAW-116), "Sun Kings", Logo/Seal/Patch. It is upscaled through an AI Neural Network to 8X of what I can find. If you need more work on it let me know or if you need to upscale it to 8k+ or need a change to vector. This larger version was created for video needs from a low-res version. Tim Klanderud x3799
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 12:33
|Photo ID:
|8663120
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-KF756-3202
|Resolution:
|3588x3908
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VAW-116, Sun Kings, Logo Seal Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
