Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Upscaled and Quick Touch-Up Image of Airborne Command & Control Squadron 116 (VAW-116), "Sun Kings", Logo/Seal/Patch. It is upscaled through an AI Neural Network to 8X of what I can find. If you need more work on it let me know or if you need to upscale it to 8k+ or need a change to vector. This larger version was created for video needs from a low-res version. Tim Klanderud x3799