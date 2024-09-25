A Medical Calling Leads to NATO Experience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Kaidi Wang, 311th Field Hospital Critical Care Nurse, takes a selfie in front of the The Confédération Interalliée des Officiers Médicaux de Réserve (Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers/CIOMR) banner in Brussels, Belgium on Feb. 29, 2024.