    Leadership Connect graduation tours C-130J

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Leadership Connect Program participants pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. The Leadership Connect program connects Airmen, senior civilian leaders and local community leaders through mutual sharing of leadership, tactics and challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    This work, Leadership Connect graduation tours C-130J, by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

