Leadership Connect graduation tours C-130J

Leadership Connect Program participants pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. The Leadership Connect program connects Airmen, senior civilian leaders and local community leaders through mutual sharing of leadership, tactics and challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
