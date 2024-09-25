U.S. Army Capt. Hollis Young, brigade chaplain for 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), speaks at the remembrance ceremony of Chief Warrant Officers Timothy R. Breneman and Terry Thomas, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, Sept. 19, 2024. Breneman, an Apache Longbow pilot and Thomas, a gunner, were stationed at Illesheim Army Airfield, a small 1,000-soldier post between Würzburg and Ansbach, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 04:04
|Photo ID:
|8662401
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-EF519-9112
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.27 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB Remembrance Ceremony, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.