Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th CAB Remembrance Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th CAB Remembrance Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Hollis Young, brigade chaplain for 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), speaks at the remembrance ceremony of Chief Warrant Officers Timothy R. Breneman and Terry Thomas, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, Sept. 19, 2024. Breneman, an Apache Longbow pilot and Thomas, a gunner, were stationed at Illesheim Army Airfield, a small 1,000-soldier post between Würzburg and Ansbach, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 04:04
    Photo ID: 8662401
    VIRIN: 240919-A-EF519-9112
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.27 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Remembrance Ceremony, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    12th CAB
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    ReadinessFirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download