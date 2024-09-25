2d TSB Spotlight: Spc. Marcarios Sossy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade spotlight shines on U.S. Army Spc. Marcarios Sossy, SNN Operator, 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



Specialist Sossy’s leadership was instrumental in the Small Scalable Node’s validation during Platoon Tables. He not only configured organic routing and switching equipment but also identified and solved a complex fault within his Hawkeye Satellite terminal, all of which were crucial in the lead-up to the validations. His leadership was further evident during the event, as he skillfully assembled his equipment and provided clear direction to the junior Soldiers on the team.



Specialist Sossy’s relentless pursuit of success, which led his team to validate in under 24 minutes, is a testament to his leadership. His expertise is consistently sought out by other teams, and he routinely volunteers for tasks that contribute to the company’s success. Specialist Sossy’s commitment to excellence is noteworthy and significantly contributes to Alpha Company’s standard of success. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)