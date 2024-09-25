Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 arrives to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing depart a plane arriving to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. The Marines traveled from their home station, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, in order to conduct training in Iwakuni as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. The purpose of the UDP is to enable units to travel to conduct training while maintaining unit continuity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)