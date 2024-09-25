Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 arrives to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for training

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 arrives to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for training

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing depart a plane arriving to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. The Marines traveled from their home station, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, in order to conduct training in Iwakuni as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. The purpose of the UDP is to enable units to travel to conduct training while maintaining unit continuity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8662260
    VIRIN: 240913-M-GV479-1114
    Resolution: 5576x3719
    Size: 24.04 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 arrives to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for training, by Cpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    1st MAW
    F/A-18
    Jet
    Checkerboards
    MAG12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download