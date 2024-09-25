Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Upscaled and Quick Touch-Up Image of USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-71 Logo/Seal/Patch. It is upscaled through an AI Neural Network to 8X of what I can find. If you need more work on it let me know or if you need to upscale it to 8k+ or need a change to vector.
    This larger version was created for video needs from a low-res version. Tim Klanderud x3799

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 20:04
    Photo ID: 8662022
    VIRIN: 240925-D-KF756-5481
    Resolution: 3220x3220
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    This work, CVN-71 Logo Seal Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS

    CVN-71
    aircraft carrier
    USS Thedore Roosevelt
    NAWDC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Nimiti-class

