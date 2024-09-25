Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VRC-30 Providers Logo Seal Patch

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Upscaled and Quick Touch-Up Image of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 (VRC-30), "Providers", Logo/Seal/Patch. It is upscaled through an AI Neural Network to 8X of what I can find. If you need more work on it let me know or if you need to upscale it to 8k+ or need a change to vector. This larger version was created for video needs from a very low-res version. Tim Klanderud x3799

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8661771
    VIRIN: 240925-D-KF756-3704
    Resolution: 1790x1840
    Size: 521.49 KB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, VRC-30 Providers Logo Seal Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

