Moody AFB Evacs to CAFB

Airmen assigned to the 23rd Fighter Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, disembark a HC-130J on the Columbus Air Force Base SAC ramp in preparation for Hurricane Helene on 25 September 2024. The 23rd FW evacuated the aircraft due to the potential for high-speed winds, localized flooding and heavy rain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blocher)