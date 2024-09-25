Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody AFB Evacs to CAFB

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blocher 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 23rd Fighter Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, disembark a HC-130J on the Columbus Air Force Base SAC ramp in preparation for Hurricane Helene on 25 September 2024. The 23rd FW evacuated the aircraft due to the potential for high-speed winds, localized flooding and heavy rain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blocher)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 16:36
    Photo ID: 8661686
    VIRIN: 240925-F-XG435-1060
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Moody AFB Evacs to CAFB, by SrA Jessica Blocher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody AFB
    HC-130j
    Storm Helene

