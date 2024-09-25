The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Business Process Support Directorate is taking significant strides to bolster retail operations across its Air Logistics Complexes by developing an innovative predictive demand planner dashboard. The dashboard enables demand planners, or DPs, to assign and prioritize workloads accurately across the planning community, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to meet mission requirements. (Graphic by Natalie Skelton)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8661073
|VIRIN:
|240814-D-TC156-1001
|Resolution:
|2560x1440
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Enhancing Air Force support: Aviation team develops comprehensive approach to demand forecasting, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enhancing Air Force support: Aviation team develops comprehensive approach to demand forecasting
