    Enhancing Air Force support: Aviation team develops comprehensive approach to demand forecasting

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Business Process Support Directorate is taking significant strides to bolster retail operations across its Air Logistics Complexes by developing an innovative predictive demand planner dashboard. The dashboard enables demand planners, or DPs, to assign and prioritize workloads accurately across the planning community, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to meet mission requirements. (Graphic by Natalie Skelton)

