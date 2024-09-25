Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Let's give a shout-out to Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits from the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Waits processes imagery and produces new articles for the Training Wing and maintains 2nd Air Force’s website and social media page, reaching an audience of 4,090 individuals. She was the lead public affairs representative at the emergency operations cell during Hurricane Francine, notifying internal and external audiences of vital safety information ensuring potential hazards and base status were accurately communicated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)