In 2009, Fallen Service Members’ families were officially recognized and added by Presidential Proclamation, renaming the observance to Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day. Each year, the president signs a proclamation reaffirming our commitment to honor the individuals “who carry forward the memories of those willing to lay down their lives for the United States and the liberties for which we stand.” This year, on September 29, 2024, we pay tribute to those mothers and families who have sacrificed so much.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8660725
|VIRIN:
|240924-N-N0250-1001
|Resolution:
|8000x8000
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day
No keywords found.