In 2009, Fallen Service Members’ families were officially recognized and added by Presidential Proclamation, renaming the observance to Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day. Each year, the president signs a proclamation reaffirming our commitment to honor the individuals “who carry forward the memories of those willing to lay down their lives for the United States and the liberties for which we stand.” This year, on September 29, 2024, we pay tribute to those mothers and families who have sacrificed so much.