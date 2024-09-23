Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman hosts Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Council

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black and attendees of the fall Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Council (DSELC) gather for a group photo at the General Jacob E. Smart Conference Center, Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 23, 2024. The SEAC hosts the Service Senior Enlisted Advisors, Combatant Command Command Senior Enlisted Leaders, fourth estate Senior Enlisted Leaders, and, in the fall session, their spouses at the bi-annual DSELC for to solve problems and provide recommendations related to the development and management of the Joint Force and the Secretary of Defense’s Taking Care of Our People initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)