Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman hosts Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Council

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman hosts Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Council

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero 

    Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black and attendees of the fall Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Council (DSELC) gather for a group photo at the General Jacob E. Smart Conference Center, Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 23, 2024. The SEAC hosts the Service Senior Enlisted Advisors, Combatant Command Command Senior Enlisted Leaders, fourth estate Senior Enlisted Leaders, and, in the fall session, their spouses at the bi-annual DSELC for to solve problems and provide recommendations related to the development and management of the Joint Force and the Secretary of Defense’s Taking Care of Our People initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 20:57
    Photo ID: 8660221
    VIRIN: 240923-F-MN500-1001
    Resolution: 6255x5004
    Size: 17.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman hosts Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Council, by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Joint Force
    SEAC
    CSEL
    DSELC
    Troy E. Black

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download