Upscaled and Quick Touched Up Image of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 126 (VAW-126), "Seahawks", Logo/Seal/Patch. It is upscaled through an AI Neural Network to 8X of what I can find. If you need more work on it let me know or if you need to upscale it to 8k+ or need a change to vector.
This larger version was created for video needs from a low-res version. Tim Klanderud x3799
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:52
|Photo ID:
|8660097
|VIRIN:
|240924-D-KF756-6520
|Resolution:
|3702x4042
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seahawks VAW-126 Logo/Seal/Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.