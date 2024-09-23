Upscaled and Quick Touched Up Image of USS Harry S. Truman CVN 75 Logo/Seal/Patch. It is upscaled through an AI Neural Network to 8X of what I can find. If you need more work on it let me know or if you need to upscale it to 8k+ or need a change it to vector.
This larger version was created for video needs from a low-res version. Tim Klanderud x3799
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8659884
|VIRIN:
|240924-D-KF756-9643
|Resolution:
|4420x2870
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S Truman CVN 75 Logo Seal Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
