    USS Harry S Truman CVN 75 Logo Seal Patch

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Upscaled and Quick Touched Up Image of USS Harry S. Truman CVN 75 Logo/Seal/Patch. It is upscaled through an AI Neural Network to 8X of what I can find. If you need more work on it let me know or if you need to upscale it to 8k+ or need a change it to vector.
    This larger version was created for video needs from a low-res version. Tim Klanderud x3799

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 17:36
    Photo ID: 8659884
    VIRIN: 240924-D-KF756-9643
    Resolution: 4420x2870
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S Truman CVN 75 Logo Seal Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN-75
    aircraft carrier
    NAWDC
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)

