    Flag Unfurling Ceremony September 11, 2024

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    A Soldier from The U.S. Army Chorus stands at attention during the sunrise Flag Unfurling ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
