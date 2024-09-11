Flag Unfurling Ceremony September 11, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from The U.S. Army Chorus stands at attention during the sunrise Flag Unfurling ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)