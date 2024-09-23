Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness [Image 3 of 6]

    CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Honeycutt, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a digital air data computer inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker, ensuring readiness for Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is hosting and supporting the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, during CW24-4, an exercise that allows participants to practice the ability to quickly respond to any potential adversary challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

