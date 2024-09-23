CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Honeycutt, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a digital air data computer inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker, ensuring readiness for Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is hosting and supporting the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, during CW24-4, an exercise that allows participants to practice the ability to quickly respond to any potential adversary challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)