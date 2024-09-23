U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Honeycutt, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a digital air data computer inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker, ensuring readiness for Cobra Warrior 24-4 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is hosting and supporting the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, during CW24-4, an exercise that allows participants to practice the ability to quickly respond to any potential adversary challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8658512
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-NR913-1035
|Resolution:
|4934x3283
|Size:
|450.28 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CW24-4: 100th AMXS provides support, ensure readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.