    Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Demonstration Project Installation

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District install specially-designed metal baffles as part of the Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Demonstration project in Buffalo, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022. The fish passage was designed to slow water velocity in the Niagara River, allowing emerald shiner to migrate after spawning and support the Great Lakes ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Corps of Engineers and EPA building critical fish passage in Niagara River

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Environment
    Buffalo District
    GLRI
    Emerald Shiner

