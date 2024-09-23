Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Demonstration Project Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District install specially-designed metal baffles as part of the Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Demonstration project in Buffalo, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022. The fish passage was designed to slow water velocity in the Niagara River, allowing emerald shiner to migrate after spawning and support the Great Lakes ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)