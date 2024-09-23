Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District install specially-designed metal baffles as part of the Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Demonstration project in Buffalo, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022. The fish passage was designed to slow water velocity in the Niagara River, allowing emerald shiner to migrate after spawning and support the Great Lakes ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 08:03
|Photo ID:
|8658305
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-A1409-1004
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Demonstration Project Installation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers and EPA building critical fish passage in Niagara River
No keywords found.