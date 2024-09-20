Small Business Summit - AFRL on track to exceed 2023 small business performance metrics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian McJilton, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Small Business office, speaks to attendees during the AFRL enterprise-wide Small Business Summit July 23, 2024, at Dayton Tech Town in downtown Dayton. McJilton said the team is on track to meet or exceed its small business performance metrics for the fiscal year. Working with the Department of Defense offers small businesses substantial contracts and support programs, driving growth, innovation and market diversification. (U.S. Air Force photo / Aleah M. Castrejon)