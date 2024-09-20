Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU MV-22 Osprey lands at Kunsan Air Base

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU MV-22 Osprey lands at Kunsan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey from the Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit lands on the flightline following a static aircraft display for Republic of Korea military flight school students Aug. 20th, 2024, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The ROK and U.S. forces are postured and ready to respond to the full spectrum of military operations, from humanitarian assistance to combat operations in the defense of Korean people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 22:03
    Photo ID: 8656085
    VIRIN: 240820-F-LO539-1001
    Resolution: 2904x2074
    Size: 566.39 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU MV-22 Osprey lands at Kunsan Air Base, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    15th MEU
    MV-22 Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download