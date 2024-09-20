15th MEU MV-22 Osprey lands at Kunsan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey from the Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit lands on the flightline following a static aircraft display for Republic of Korea military flight school students Aug. 20th, 2024, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The ROK and U.S. forces are postured and ready to respond to the full spectrum of military operations, from humanitarian assistance to combat operations in the defense of Korean people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)