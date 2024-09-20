Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Military Interrogation Center Established in Saigon (27 SEP 1965)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Military Interrogation Center Established in Saigon (27 SEP 1965)

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Viet Cong prisoners awaiting transfer to the Combined Military Interrogation Center in Saigon (National Archives)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 16:39
    Photo ID: 8654735
    VIRIN: 240920-O-MF537-4682
    Resolution: 447x583
    Size: 52.09 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Military Interrogation Center Established in Saigon (27 SEP 1965), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Combined Military Interrogation Center Established in Saigon (27 SEP 1965)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    Vietnam War
    Viet Cong
    MACV
    This Week in MI History
    Combined Military Interrogation Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download