    Passport Control Section Activated (23 SEP 1918)

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Erin Thompson 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Belgian and American intelligence officers inspecting documents of a suspected spy, November 1918.

    World War I
    American Expeditionary Force
    Military Intelligence Division
    This Week in MI History
    Ralph Van Deman

