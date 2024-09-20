Alaska Army National Guard stations Black Hawk in Juneau

Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command recover a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Juneau Army Aviation Operating Facility in Juneau, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024. The AKARNG recently stationed the Black Hawk in Juneau where aviators will continue to fulfill federal training requirements across SoutheastAlaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dana Clifford)
