    Alaska Army National Guard stations Black Hawk in Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command recover a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Juneau Army Aviation Operating Facility in Juneau, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024. The AKARNG recently stationed the Black Hawk in Juneau where aviators will continue to fulfill federal training requirements across SoutheastAlaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dana Clifford)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:47
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
