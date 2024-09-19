NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Remembers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

There’s a small, immaculate, reserved dining table in Naval Hospital/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton’s Terrace Dining Facility. It symbolically offers a place setting for one, and a table for all. The POW/MIA table has been a tradition in solemn remembrance of America’s prisoners of war and those missing in action since the end of the Vietnam War. According to compiled data from 2021, it was estimated that there are more than 38,000 Americans unaccounted for who have been deemed recoverable, dating back to World War Two up to Operation Iraqi Freedom. In fiscal year 2020, 120 former missing personnel were recovered by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, with 82 from the Second World War, 36 from the Korean War and two from the Vietnam War. For FY 2024, current identifications recently accounted for by DPAA are 116 from WWII, 29 from the Korean War and four from Vietnam War (Official graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).