Enablement exercise proves NATO ready to endure long fight and win

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Wade Cady, an exercise planner with the Joint Warfare Center headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, explains the details of the Regional Plans Southeast war game during Exercise Steadfast Foxtrot 24 in Ulm, Germany. NATO service members from 24 nations met at the Joint Support and Enabling Command Sept. 11-14 to war game the alliance’s capability to enable, reinforce and sustain military forces in support of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. (U.S. Army photo by Troy Darr)