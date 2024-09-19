Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enablement exercise proves NATO ready to endure long fight and win

    ULM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    U.S. Army Maj. Wade Cady, an exercise planner with the Joint Warfare Center headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, explains the details of the Regional Plans Southeast war game during Exercise Steadfast Foxtrot 24 in Ulm, Germany. NATO service members from 24 nations met at the Joint Support and Enabling Command Sept. 11-14 to war game the alliance’s capability to enable, reinforce and sustain military forces in support of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. (U.S. Army photo by Troy Darr)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enablement exercise proves NATO ready to endure long fight and win

