TSUSHIMA STRAIT - U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, conduct maritime domain awareness operations in the vicinity of Tsushima Strait, Sep. 20, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Branden Deeter)
