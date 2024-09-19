Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Listen to Lead the Right Way

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Listen to Lead the Right Way

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Hien Vu 

    Commander, Navy Region Korea

    Approximately 150 Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy petty officers (PO) graduated from their noncommissioned officer training Aug. 28 at the ROK Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) PO Education Center in Jinhae, South Korea. On the eve of the ceremony, they listened to a speech on the mindset and attitude of serving among NCOs from Fleet Activities Chinhae Command Master Chief Matthew Haylow.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 22:38
    Photo ID: 8652171
    VIRIN: 240829-N-IN001-3858
    Resolution: 3579x1560
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Listen to Lead the Right Way, by LCDR Hien Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Actively Listen to Lead the Right Way

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAC
    CNFK
    CNRK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download