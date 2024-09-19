Listen to Lead the Right Way

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Approximately 150 Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy petty officers (PO) graduated from their noncommissioned officer training Aug. 28 at the ROK Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) PO Education Center in Jinhae, South Korea. On the eve of the ceremony, they listened to a speech on the mindset and attitude of serving among NCOs from Fleet Activities Chinhae Command Master Chief Matthew Haylow.