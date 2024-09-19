Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Witnesses testify at U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Titan submersible hearing

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Lt. Kelly Steele, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, provides documents for OceanGate Mission Specialist Renata Rojas during the Titan submersible hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 19, 2024. The MBI is tasked with examining the causes of marine casualties and making recommendations to improve maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

