U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Wood, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment command sergeant major, poses for a photo with two soldiers during a soft opening ceremony of the Outpost Food Kiosk Sept. 19 in Ansbach, Germany. The kiosks are designed to provide an alternative on the go meal option for air defenders in between regularly scheduled meal times offered at the dining facilities on Shipton Kaserne (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm).
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8650492
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-TT538-1482
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|433.69 KB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment hosts soft opening for Food Kiosk, by SGT Andrew Stockholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.