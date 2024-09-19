Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment hosts soft opening for Food Kiosk

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Wood, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment command sergeant major, poses for a photo with two soldiers during a soft opening ceremony of the Outpost Food Kiosk Sept. 19 in Ansbach, Germany. The kiosks are designed to provide an alternative on the go meal option for air defenders in between regularly scheduled meal times offered at the dining facilities on Shipton Kaserne (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm).

