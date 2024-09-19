5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment hosts soft opening for Food Kiosk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Wood, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment command sergeant major, poses for a photo with two soldiers during a soft opening ceremony of the Outpost Food Kiosk Sept. 19 in Ansbach, Germany. The kiosks are designed to provide an alternative on the go meal option for air defenders in between regularly scheduled meal times offered at the dining facilities on Shipton Kaserne (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm).