    Yuma Proving Ground Commander gives in-depth interview to NPR affiliate

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson (right) recently chatted with KAWC Host Chris McDaniel for an episode of the station’s weekly public affairs news show 'Arizona Edition'. Nelson spoke extensively about YPG’s position at the forefront of Army modernization efforts and the decades of excellence demonstrated by the workforce, the largest in Yuma County. The 18-minute segment will lead off the Sept. 20, 2024 episode of 'Arizona Edition.'

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

