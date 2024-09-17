U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, prepare for a convoy to a qualification range in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kenneth Harris)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 03:55
|Photo ID:
|8648314
|VIRIN:
|240820-A-FQ717-7954
|Resolution:
|1776x1184
|Size:
|633.78 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew Gunnery Convoy Operations, TF Commando, by 1LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.