    Crew Gunnery Convoy Operations, TF Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.20.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, prepare for a convoy to a qualification range in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kenneth Harris)

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

