ARCENT CG Visit, TF Commando

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, pose for a photo with Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central commanding general, following the command teams capabilities briefing in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 21, 2024. Command teams briefed Frank on the activities and training of their companies as part of the Crisis Response Task Force. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 03:26
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
