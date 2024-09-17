Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARCENT CG Visit, TF Commando

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ARCENT CG Visit, TF Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, pose for a photo with Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central commanding general, following the command teams capabilities briefing in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 21, 2024. Command teams briefed Frank on the activities and training of their companies as part of the Crisis Response Task Force. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 03:26
    Photo ID: 8648306
    VIRIN: 240821-A-FQ717-3179
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCENT CG Visit, TF Commando, by 1LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download