Witnesses testify at U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Titan submersible hearing

Jason Neubauer, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) chair, asks questions during witness testimony for the Titan submersible hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 17, 2024. The MBI is tasked with examining the causes of marine casualties and making recommendations to improve maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)