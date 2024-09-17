Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    660 AMXS Group photo

    660 AMXS Group photo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron stand in formation in front of a KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 12, 2024. While sustaining 24-hour operations, the nine aircraft maintained by the 660th AMXS support the flying requirements of five operations squadrons, contribute to over 6,000 annual sorties and enable the 60th Air Mobility Wing's global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024
    Photo ID: 8647782
    VIRIN: 240912-F-OY799-1012
    Resolution: 7209x3828
    Size: 15.72 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 660 AMXS Group photo, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    660th AMXS

