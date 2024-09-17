660 AMXS Group photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron stand in formation in front of a KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 12, 2024. While sustaining 24-hour operations, the nine aircraft maintained by the 660th AMXS support the flying requirements of five operations squadrons, contribute to over 6,000 annual sorties and enable the 60th Air Mobility Wing’s global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)