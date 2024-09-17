Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    275th Cyber Operations Squadron Change of Command ceremony

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard 1st Lt. Kaleigh Kornfeld, cyber operations officer, 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, awards Lt. Col. Michael S. Graham Jr., commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron, with an honorary plaque, beside his son, at the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland, September 7, 2024. Graham was honored for his time and service as commander of the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 13:46
    Photo ID: 8647113
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-UO452-1100
    Resolution: 1796x2700
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
