Maryland Air National Guard 1st Lt. Kaleigh Kornfeld, cyber operations officer, 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, awards Lt. Col. Michael S. Graham Jr., commander of the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron, with an honorary plaque, beside his son, at the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland, September 7, 2024. Graham was honored for his time and service as commander of the squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)