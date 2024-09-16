31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Poland strengthens allied and partner nation relations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WROCLAW, Poland - Members of the Georgian military medical delegation listen to presentations at the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement held in Wroclaw, Poland Sept. 16-18. More than 200 military and civilian medical experts from 16 allied and partner nations, including senior Polish military medical officials, took part in the 3-day medical engagement. Jointly hosted by U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, 68th Theater Medical Command and the Polish Ministry of Defense and Polish Department of Military Medical Services, the theme for this year's multinational military medical engagement was, “Strengthening Military Medical Partnerships through Synergistic Collaboration.”