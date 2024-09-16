Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lackenheath celebrates one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year

    NATIONAL HARBOUR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Commander Gen. James B. Hecker (right) and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski (left), pose with 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year award recipient Tech. Sgt. Geraldine C. Schwartz (center), during the 12 OAY recognition ceremony at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 16, 2024. Since 1968, the U.S. Air Force’s 12 OAY program has recognized Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, community involvement and personal achievements. Schwartz serves as a 48th Force Support Squadron Mathies Airman Leadership School instructor at RAF Lakenheath, U.K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

