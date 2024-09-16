Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Pacific Commander Meets with Allied Army and Marine Leaders for Summit on Strengthening Deterrence

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army Pacific Commander Meets with Allied Army and Marine Leaders for Summit on Strengthening Deterrence

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Russell Dodson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Commander Meets with Allied Army and Marine Leaders for Summit on Strengthening Deterrence. The leaders agreed upon new measures for integrating deterrence activities among regional land forces.(Photo by Capt. Alexander McLoughlin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 17:15
    Photo ID: 8645127
    VIRIN: 240913-A-NV268-1001
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 969.13 KB
    Location: MELBOURNE, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Pacific Commander Meets with Allied Army and Marine Leaders for Summit on Strengthening Deterrence, by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army Pacific Commander Meets with Allied Army and Marine Leaders for Summit on Strengthening Deterrence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    JGSDF
    Australian Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download