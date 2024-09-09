Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC presents 2023 Louis Dellamonica awards

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AMC presents 2023 Louis Dellamonica awards

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command hosted a ceremony Sept. 12 honoring AMC's Louis Dellamonica award winners. AMC's Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, left, and deputy commanding general and acting commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, right, presented the award to Michael Mueller, middle, for being the headquarters-level recipient. U.S. Army photo by Mike Lee

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8644342
    VIRIN: 240912-A-FK481-8526
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC presents 2023 Louis Dellamonica awards, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC&rsquo;s Dellamonica winner: &lsquo;The people, the mission the teamwork&hellip;it just feels right&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dellamonica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download