Army Materiel Command hosted a ceremony Sept. 12 honoring AMC's Louis Dellamonica award winners. AMC's Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, left, and deputy commanding general and acting commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, right, presented the award to Michael Mueller, middle, for being the headquarters-level recipient. U.S. Army photo by Mike Lee
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8644342
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-FK481-8526
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC presents 2023 Louis Dellamonica awards, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC’s Dellamonica winner: ‘The people, the mission the teamwork…it just feels right’
