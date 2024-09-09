Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Army’s only Information Operations Command prepares for future stand-down

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commander of Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), passes the colors of 1st Information Operations Command (Land) to incoming 1st IO commander Col. Willie Rodney in a change of command ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Va., July 12, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

    1st Information Operations Command
    U.S. Army Cyber Command

