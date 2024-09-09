Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Growing Navy Region Korea One Construction Project at a Time

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Region Korea

    An engineering rendering illustrates the proposed, under-construction Combined Maritime Operations Center (CMOC) in Busan, Republic of Korea (ROK). The approximately 33,000-square-foot two-story CMOC facility will provide operational and administrative spaces along with gear storage and a fitness center for personnel assigned to CNFK in Busan. These capabilities will further enable the command to work closely with the ROK Navy and to strengthen collective security efforts in the Korean Theater.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8643515
    VIRIN: 240901-N-N0106-1001
    Resolution: 4796x2234
    Size: 592.94 KB
    Location: KR
    CFAC
    CNFK
    CNRK

