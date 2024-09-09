Growing Navy Region Korea One Construction Project at a Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An engineering rendering illustrates the proposed, under-construction Combined Maritime Operations Center (CMOC) in Busan, Republic of Korea (ROK). The approximately 33,000-square-foot two-story CMOC facility will provide operational and administrative spaces along with gear storage and a fitness center for personnel assigned to CNFK in Busan. These capabilities will further enable the command to work closely with the ROK Navy and to strengthen collective security efforts in the Korean Theater.