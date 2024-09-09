U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshall Talley, an installation entry controller, scans a common access card at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., Sept. 15, 2024. Installation entry controllers play a critical role in safeguarding wing assets and personnel by serving as the initial line of defense against potential security breaches. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8643174
|VIRIN:
|240915-Z-KH354-1037
|Resolution:
|5896x3923
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation entry controller, by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
