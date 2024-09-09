Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation entry controller

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson 

    148th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshall Talley, an installation entry controller, scans a common access card at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., Sept. 15, 2024. Installation entry controllers play a critical role in safeguarding wing assets and personnel by serving as the initial line of defense against potential security breaches. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Security Forces
    Minnesota National Guard
    Trusted Traveler
    Common Access Card

