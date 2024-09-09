Virtual training preps 360th Civil Affair soldier for a realistic result down range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Raniya Martin-Davis, S1, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, focuses on her target while using the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 13, 2024. The simulator provides realistic weapons training for Soldiers to improve their marksmanship skills in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)